OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about

MUMBAI:Actor Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the year’s biggest hit Pathaan, recently opened up about a “weird fact” about herself, but declared that this one is not for the world to see. Deepika, in a chat with an entertainment portal, said that she is a “good mimic” but she can’t display this talent of hers in front of people.

Deepika shared that the only people allowed to watch her mimicry performances are her husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone.

The Project K actor said that when Ranveer asks her to perform in front of people, “it does not happen.”

Deepika Padukone has had one release in 2023 so far, Pathaan, which became the biggest hit of her career. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, the film had her playing an ISI agent.

It seems like her character will be a part of the YRF spy universe in future films as well, although it is yet to be known if she will be making an appearance in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, which features a cameo by SRK.

Deepika has a long list of releases lined up for the next couple of years. Nag Ashwin’s Project K has her starring with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has her starring with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Returns. Shetty had previously announced that she will be playing ‘Lady Singham’ in his cop universe, which already stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, Deepika has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan as well.

