Omg! Dharmendra hospitalised, the actor is now recovering

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra is one of the most loved actress we have an acting industry. No doubt Bollywood cannot forget the immense contribution of the actor Dharmendra over the ime. The fans always looks forward to the latest news and updates about the actor. And now as per reports it is said that the actor was hospitalized.

The actor was hospitalised four days ago and now the report says that the actor is recovering but he is kept under observation.

We wish for the speedy recovery of the actor Dharmendra.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the sequel to 'Apne' (2007), which will reunite him with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film will feature his grandson Karan Deol as well. He is also a part of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is scheduled to release in February 2023. The film marks the reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after 48 years. The two were last seen in 'Sholay' (1975).

Source - TOI