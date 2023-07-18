OMG! Did Badshah fall off the stage while performing? Rapper reacts, “I’m safe…”

MUMBAI: It wouldn't be wrong to call Badshah one of the most popular rapper’s of India, as all his songs from 'Genda Phool', 'Paani Paani', 'Jugnu' to his latest 'Sanak' among many others have been chartbuster hits. Rapper Badshah says he loves to shock people and wants to bring madness into their life with his hip-swaying numbers.

Now a viral video has worried Badshah’s fans. In the video the rapper is seen falling off the stage badly. The video was posted by a netizen on Twitter which caused a wave of concern among the Garmi singer’s fans. Badshah has now reacted to the video and said, “Thats not me, but whoever that is i hope he is safe.”

Thats not me, but whoever that is i hope he is safe 

Taking to his Instagram story Badshah has confirmed that the artist falling from the stage wasn’t him. He is heard saying, “Bhai main bilkul theek hu (Guys, I am absolutely alright). I didn’t fall from any stage. I am safe, I’m sound, my hands and legs are alright too. In fact, the person who did fall from the stage, I hope he is ok. I’m fine, absolutely alright.”

He has appeared on reality shows like India’s Got Talent and MTV Hustle.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

