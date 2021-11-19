OMG! Did John Abraham snatch fan’s phone for THIS reason?

MUMBAI: John Abraham is one of the most popular actors in B-town. The handsome hunk enjoys a huge fan following.

A video of the actor interacting with his fans has surfaced on social media. The clip shows two fans sitting on a bike and recording the actor, who was walking on the street. He surprised them by grabbing the phone and leaving a sweet message.

Snatching the phone from his fan, John said, ““Hi, how are you?”. He looked into the selfie camera and said, “Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there.” He then handed the phone back to them. Fans praised John in the comments section of one of the posts. “He’s soooo humble,” one wrote, while another dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, John Abraham is awaiting the release of Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to his 2018 film. This time, he has a triple role in the action-thriller -- a father and his twin sons.

Talking about casting John in a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2, director Milap Zaveri told The Free Press Journal, “I have grown up watching films of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, etc. Their films have always fascinated me. I first wrote a double role for John — Satya and Jay. But then I realised that the strongest role is of the father. John is my real-life saviour, so why should I give the best role to anyone else? It is such a filmy thing to have a father, and both the sons look the same.”

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES