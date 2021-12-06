OMG! Did Salman Khan replace Jacqueline Fernandez from Da-bangg concert?

MUMBAI: Recently Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The intimate pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral on the internet. The actress was called by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. The actress has revealed that she doesn’t know Sukesh in the past. With the controversy still on, the reports have come out that Salman Khan has been planning to replace Jacqueline from his upcoming Da-bangg concert, where the actress was to perform along with a few of the Bollywood actors and singers.

According to the report in one of the web portals, said that there may be travel restrictions imposed on Jackky looking forward to the new developments in the case. A source was quoted saying, "Jacqueline is in trouble, serious trouble. She is likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate a number of times in the coming weeks and may even be restricted from traveling out of Mumbai. Salman is looking at replacing Jacqueline for the Riyadh concert." There is no confirmation on any of this as yet from any of the concerned parties.

In the middle of all this controversy, there were reports that Jacqueline was given a gift of Rs 10 crore from the conman. The other gifts which Jacqueline Fernandez received from him were a horse worth Rs 52 Lakhs and four Persian cats with each costing Rs 9 lakhs.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the movie Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Her upcoming films include Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Attack, and Vikrant Rona.

