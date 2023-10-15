OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan ask Priyanka Chopra to marry him on national television in the old clip? Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to be in a relationship with each other when they starred in the two Don films, Don: The Chase Begins Again and Don 2 in 2006 and 2011 repectively.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to be in a relationship with each other when they starred in the two Don films, Don: The Chase Begins Again and Don 2 in 2006 and 2011 repectively. 

The audiences loved the cat-and-mouse game between the international criminal Don and the Indian cop Roma, played by Shah Rukh and Priyanka respectively.

Now, a recent video has gone viral from the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards event in 2009 in which Priyanka Chopra was named as the Indian of the Year for the Entertainment category. Though the Bajirao Mastani actress couldn't attend the event personally, she joined in through the video call.

In the call, Shah Rukh Khan sang the famous track Let It Be from The Beatles for Priyanka and added, "Marry me" as part of the chorus. When the 'King Khan' asked the 'Desi Girl' to reply to him, she was left speechless. SRK then made it even more awkward when he asked her to make a "vulgar" expression with her lips. A few seconds later, Shah Rukh realised he should stop as he said, "I think I should not embarass her any further".

Reacting to the now-viral clip, one netizen wrote, "This is so creepy", while another added, "Second hand embarrassment". "Jethalal and Babitaji", wrote another Instagram user in a hilarious comment comparing them to Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta's characters from the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

After a few years, Priyanka moved to US to expand her career in Hollywood with American shows and films. It was reported that Karan Johar was responsible for the actress's decision as the filmmaker didn't want to break Shah Rukh's King of Romance persona after his rumoured affair with Chopra.

