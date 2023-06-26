OMG! Did you know that Bhavin Bhanushali was a junior artist on the sets of THIS actor’s show? Find out who!

MUMBAI:Bhavin Bhanushali is one of the most promising and rising stars of the new generation. Bhavin made his debut in the web series Aisha and worked in Bollywood movies like Quickie. In De De Pyaar De, he featured alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu, where he essayed the role of Ajay Devgn’s son.

The young star has been part of television shows like Chidiya Ghar, Dil Dosti Dance, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and Tamanna. He was also a contestant on the reality show Splitsvilla 12.

Bhavin has grown to become one of the biggest and most popular content creators and social media personalities. And he has had an inspiring journey.

But did you know that Bhavin has worked as a background artist as well, for a few projects at the beginning of his career. And he was a junior artist in a show which also starred a very popular star and that star was Parth Samthaan. Yes, you read that right because now Parth and Bhavin have become participants in a popular OTT reality series, which is where Bhavin revealed this tidbit to Parth.

Bhavin has been seen in many music videos and has some very interesting film projects lined up.

