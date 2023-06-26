OMG! Did you know that Bhavin Bhanushali was a junior artist on the sets of THIS actor’s show? Find out who!

The young star has been part of television shows like Chidiya Ghar, Dil Dosti Dance, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and Tamanna.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 21:21
movie_image: 
OMG! Did you know that Bhavin Bhanushali was a junior artist on the sets of THIS actor’s show? Find out who!

MUMBAI:Bhavin Bhanushali is one of the most promising and rising stars of the new generation. Bhavin made his debut in the web series Aisha and worked in Bollywood movies like Quickie. In De De Pyaar De, he featured alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu, where he essayed the role of Ajay Devgn’s son.

The young star has been part of television shows like Chidiya Ghar, Dil Dosti Dance, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and Tamanna. He was also a contestant on the reality show Splitsvilla 12.

ALSO READ:Wow! Parth Samthaan bags a South film titled ‘Alaninnucheri’

Bhavin has grown to become one of the biggest and most popular content creators and social media personalities. And he has had an inspiring journey.

But did you know that Bhavin has worked as a background artist as well, for a few projects at the beginning of his career. And he was a junior artist in a show which also starred a very popular star and that star was Parth Samthaan. Yes, you read that right because now  Parth and Bhavin have become participants in a popular OTT reality series, which is where Bhavin revealed this tidbit to Parth.

Bhavin has been seen in many music videos and has some very interesting film projects lined up.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Check out how loyal Bhavin Bhanushali and Malti Chahar’s fanbase is, and much more

Bhavin Bhanushali De De Pyaar De Chidiya Ghar Dil Dosti Dance Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt Sahi Kadam Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna Ishq Pashmina TellyChakkar Social Currency Parth Samthaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 21:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Will Gangs of Wasseypur 3 happen? Here’s what writer Zeishan Quadri has to say
MUMBAI:Writer-actor Zeishan Quadri was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. He is known for writing...
OMG! Did you know that Bhavin Bhanushali was a junior artist on the sets of THIS actor’s show? Find out who!
MUMBAI:Bhavin Bhanushali is one of the most promising and rising stars of the new generation. Bhavin made his debut in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Last Moments! SaiRat’s last hug filled with love and pain
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Terrible! Dhara is heartbroken over Chiku’s growing hate!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Satya keeps a condition for Sai and Virat, Sai gets emotional seeing Savi leave
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Finally! Abdu Rozik breaks his silence on feud with MC Stan
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Recent Stories
Gangs of Wasseypur
Exclusive! Will Gangs of Wasseypur 3 happen? Here’s what writer Zeishan Quadri has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gangs of Wasseypur
Exclusive! Will Gangs of Wasseypur 3 happen? Here’s what writer Zeishan Quadri has to say
rajat Bedi
Shocking! Rajat Bedi reveals he quit the Hindi film Industry after his cheques kept getting bounced, “I had to run a household”
Hrithik Roshan
Oops! Hrithik Roshan’s first look from Fighter leaves netizens unimpressed; they call it “Top Gun Copy’
Kartik Aaryan
Hilarious! These memes on the recreated version of Pasoori Nu from SatyaPrem Ki Katha will make you laugh out loud
The Kerala Story,
Exciting! After The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah come together for another thought provoking project titled ‘Bastar’
“Nepotism at its peak”
WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up for a movie? SRK’s fans are excited about it, but netizens say, “Nepotism at its peak”