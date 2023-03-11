OMG! Did you know that not just the family one, but Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda have THIS in common? Read to find out!

Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our actresses and celebrities took a lot of inspiration from each other and Stylists made a lot of mistakes, but it delivered some great fashion faceoffs.
Karisma and Navya

MUMBAI :Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our actresses and celebrities took a lot of inspiration from each other and Stylists made a lot of mistakes, but it delivered some great fashion faceoffs. 

Karisma Kapoor has been the queen of style, poise, and grace ever since she made her debut on the silver screen. Over the years, she has made her space as the bonafide fashionista, and while, Lolo can do no wrong and rarely has had a fashion miss, we have seen her dorn s similar outfit once or twice. 

ALSO READ: What! Navya Naveli spills the beans on her marriage plans amidst dating rumors with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Both she and Kareena have been serving fashion and sibling goals since the 90s and it is safe to say that nobody does sit like them. 

And, for any Bollywood fan, it is quite a known fact that film families, have been central, and now the new generations of these Bollywood families are taking over and piquing the fan's interest. And one of these stars is Navya Naveli Nanda, who is spotted with the IT crowd, but has chosen an academic and entrepreneurial career, she is out to make healthcare more accessible. But Navya does dabble in glam from time to time.

It is a known fact that Karisma, Kareena, and Navya Naveli Nanda are part of the extended family, but turns out they have been more in common than just bloodlines.

The two were spotted wearing very similar glimmering silver pieces, and three of them have styled them greatly for their comfort and accordingly to their styles. Take a look:

Who according to you wore the outfit the best? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Amazing! Navya Naveli Nanda reflects on her legacy as a Nanda-Bachchan, addresses criticism about the privilege; Says 'Not Solely My Responsibility’

Navya Naveli Nanda Karisma Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Shweta Bachchan Project Naveli Jio World Center TellyChakkar fashion faceoff
Comments

