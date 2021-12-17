OMG! Did you know south superstar Mahesh Babu had to undergo knee surgery in Spain?

MUMBAI: Superstar Mahesh Babu underwent knee surgery in Spain on Tuesday. The ‘Dookudu’ actor has been suffering from knee pain for a while and based on the advice of doctors, he decided to undergo surgery.

According to reports, the actor is recovering well after the surgery. Mahesh Babu was seen leaving the city on Monday evening along with his wife Namrata Shirodhkar.

A source close to the actor, said, "A minor knee surgery was scheduled on Tuesday and Mahesh Babu is recovering well. He is currently resting in Dubai after a successful surgery."

The actor will soon be seen in an upcoming entertainer, Sarkaru Vari Paata. The film, directed by Parusuram Petla, features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Mahesh will be seen in an all-new avatar, sporting long hair, in the film that is slated to hit screens on April 1, 2022. After wrapping up Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh will join Trivikram for an upcoming project that also stars Pooja Hegde.

