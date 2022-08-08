OMG! Disha Patani gets compared with Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey; deets inside

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one of the most popular and stylish actresses. She has been part of several Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance.

She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015 and then went on to work in several Bollywood films, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Radhe, and Ek Villain Returns.

However, currently she is grabbing limelight for her outfit, which disappointed a section of social media users. She was spotted in the town with her friends and she looked gorgeous in her casual attire. However, her little white top made her a tad bit uncomfortable due to the extreme breeze. She was seen fixing it every moment as she greeted her friends and made an exit. The actress is facing a lot of criticism online for wearing this too tiny top, and the netizens are dropping some nasty comments on her.

Of late the actress has been on the radar of social media trollers and she almost gets trolled for anything and everything she dons. But this time she was criticized in the meanest way possible. Disha was compared with Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey for wearing this tiny white top. While her fans called her the Barbie and are going gaga over her beauty, some even said that why she has to wear such clothes and even said that she is so pretty and she does not need to do such stunts to grab attention.

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE