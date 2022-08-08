OMG! Disha Patani gets compared with Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey; deets inside

Disha Patani is one of the most popular and stylish actresses. She has been part of several Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 14:36
movie_image: 
Disha-urfi-poonam

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one of the most popular and stylish actresses. She has been part of several Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance.

She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015 and then went on to work in several Bollywood films, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Radhe, and Ek Villain Returns.

ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani Is Grateful As Her Film Is Housefull

However, currently she is grabbing limelight for her outfit, which disappointed a section of social media users. She was spotted in the town with her friends and she looked gorgeous in her casual attire. However, her little white top made her a tad bit uncomfortable due to the extreme breeze. She was seen fixing it every moment as she greeted her friends and made an exit. The actress is facing a lot of criticism online for wearing this too tiny top, and the netizens are dropping some nasty comments on her.

Of late the actress has been on the radar of social media trollers and she almost gets trolled for anything and everything she dons. But this time she was criticized in the meanest way possible. Disha was compared with Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey for wearing this tiny white top. While her fans called her the Barbie and are going gaga over her beauty, some even said that why she has to wear such clothes and even said that she is so pretty and she does not need to do such stunts to grab attention.

Take a look below.

 

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff reconciled? Ek Villain Returns actress’ recent Instagram post drops a hint

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

Disha Patani Urfi Javed Poonam Pandey MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Baaghi 2 Bharat Malang Radhe EK Villain Returns TellyChakkar Netizens
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 14:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! This is how Arslan Goni reacts to his wedding rumors with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Susanne Khan
MUMBAI: Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for quite some time now. Arslan recently reacting to the reports...
Exclusive! After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel; Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vrushika Mehta ENTER Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Shocking! Nisha Rawal’s alleged boyfriend Rohit Satia has connection with Ishaan Khatter’s father, Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra recently accused Nisha Rawal of extra-marital affair with rakhi...
The struggle is real: Watch 'Action Heroine' Nushrratt Bharuccha performing an intense action sequence
MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha recently informed her fans about the intense action sequence she is shooting for her...
The craze of Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal is increasing every day!! Check out how
MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film venture Bawaal is currently creating a rage among the audience....
Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts: Hamza aka Vijay Varma!
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma is currently riding high on success with his latest release Darlings, that everybody is currently...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt bharuccha
The struggle is real: Watch 'Action Heroine' Nushrratt Bharuccha performing an intense action sequence
Latest Video