OMG! Do you Know? Dharmendra and Hema Malini had a brawl every morning; restricting her from posing with other actors

Hema Malini and Dharmendra used to argue every morning over an absurd issue, but she persisted in wanting a "forever relationship" with the actor. She would never let anyone end her marriage and it would remain forever.
MUMBAI: The Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini was once the object of excessive possessiveness on Dharmendra's part. In one of his interviews, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor revealed that he and Hema often quarrel over her refusal to agree with his request that she not pose with other actors. Dharmendra remarked, " I object to certain poses with the other heroes, you know. Responding to his objections, Hema retorted, "As if I can’t object! So many times I have caught him in all kinds of pictures with all kinds of people."

(Also read: Surprising! Sunny Deol's Shocking Revelation about his father Dharmendra's abusive nature; says 'He once Abused Servant…')

In an interview, Hema Malini said, " We start each day with a fight. We are fighting all the time. It is he who normally gives in, and then we make up. Early in the morning, when he comes to see me, he asks, ‘Why do you have a long face today, and why are you spoiling my mood early in the morning?’ As if I could help it, I was born with a face like this. Then we fight."

Despite all the limitations, Hema Malini felt comfort in Dharmendra and referred to him as her favorite person, saying that she would never let anyone end her marriage and that it would remain forever. She said, "I will never let anyone break this. From my side, at least, it is forever."

Hema Malini recently complimented her husband on his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RARKPK, Karan Johar's feature film debut, and even indicated that she too will perform kissing scenes if the characters require it. Hema and Dharmendra are currently living apart, and the seasoned actor spends his time and resides with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

(Also read: Woah! Esha Deol expresses how difficult it was for her to watch certain scenes of Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- bollywoodlife

