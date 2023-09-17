OMG! Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday reveal whether Dream Girl 3 is on the cards or not; read on to know more!

The actor also praised mid-budget movies like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for their commercial success. Ananya expressed her excitement on behalf of the audience. She said she was anticipating seeing more films in theaters.
MUMBAI:  One of Bollywood's most fascinating actors is Ayushmann Khurrana. This is primarily due to the movies he makes. They frequently span multiple genres and are enjoyable films with strong messages. His comedic film Dream Girl 2 debuted in theaters today all around the country. This film serves as a sequel to the 2019 Dream Girl and also features Ananya Panday in the title character. The actors were questioned about a potential third installment in a recent interview.

The question of whether Dream Girl 3 is in the works was put to Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Ananya responded by bringing up a statement made by her co-star Manjot Singh. She stated, “Now I'm gonna be like Manjot and be like 'main hu na isme?'. Ayushmann said that he doesn't know what director Raaj will make him do in the third installment. "Abhi to ladki ban gaya hu, ab pata nahi next level kya reach karega wo." (I'm a girl now and I don't know what next level he will reach from here.)

Additionally, he lauded the director and claimed to have a wide range of filmmakers. Raaj, according to him, may create dreams 2, 3, and even 10. The number of humor in Dream Girl 2 allows us to release multiple versions of the game, according to Ananya, who expressed a similar sentiment.

Regarding the recent commercial success of films like OMG 2 and Gadar 2, both stars were questioned. This comes after a lengthy slump for Bollywood at the box office. He said, "It's a relief, its a big relief. I think we have gone through that curve when people were talking about certain films are for OTT and stuff like that."

Raaj Shaandilyaa is in charge of directing Dream Girl 2, which Ekta and Shobha Kapoor are in charge of producing for Balaji Motion Pictures.

