OMG! Drishyam actress Shriya Saran leaves the netizens concerned for her daughter in this latest video

MUMBAI: Shriya Saran just posted a happy video of playing with her daughter Radha. Shriya is one doting mother and she is right now enjoying the best phase of her life and that is motherhood along with balancing her work. However, the video posted by Shriya of playing with her daughter Radha has been going viral for the wrong reason. The internet is schooling her for not holding her daughter correctly.

In the video, you can see how Shriya is holding her two-year-old with her wrist and making her do a merry go round. The netizens in the comments are explaining to her how holding her daughter with her wrist can cause her damage and that she should be careful.

One user said, "Please hold me at the shoulder. Not at hands/palms. It can lead to a pulled elbow." Another user commented, "Never hold the baby at hands mam chances of bony injuries /dislocations/ligament injuries are common." One more user commented, "Never hold the baby at hands mam chances of bony injuries /dislocations/ligament injuries are common." Another comment read, "Omg...don't do like this...his bones may damage in future".

Earlier, Debina Bonnerjee was also slammed for not holding her daughter correctly. Debina had shared the video of her along with her newborn daughter and was massively trolled for holding her incorrectly.

Coming back to Shriya Saran, she was last seen in the super successful film RRR opposite Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

