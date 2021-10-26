OMG! Emraan Hashmi had tested positive for coronavirus when he landed to Vienna for Tiger 3 shoot

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi has been talk of the town ever since there was news of the actor joining the cast of upcoming action thriller Tiger 3, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. Fans since then are eagerly waiting to see the face off between Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

The actor has travelled to Vienna, Austria, for Tiger 3 last month, and in his latest interview, he revealed that he was infected with the virus last month. Yes, you heard right. In a media interaction, while promoting his upcoming horror thriller Dybbuk, he said that his experience was not pleasant. He was feeling very uneasy for 4 days. He also said that he believes that he caught the virus while he was in Mumbai or while he was on the flight to Vienna. This is because he started showing symptoms 2 days after landing in the Austrian city.

On the work front, he will be seen in the upcoming horror movie Dybbuk, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29th October.

