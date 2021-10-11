OMG! Esha Gupta gets heavily trolled for her half naked picture on Instagram, fans says to have some shame

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta is indeed one of the hottest and fittest Divas of Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and winning the hearts of the fans. No doubt the actress surely knows how to grab the attention of the fans with her latest pictures and posts. The fans always look forward to the latest posts of the actress to show their love. But her latest post is calling for some troll for her.

Today the actress took to her social media handle and shared three pictures where she was admiring the beauty of nature. In the picture we can see the back of the actress and she was topless in the picture.

This picture indeed attracted a few good comments but there are few people who seem to be not happy with these pictures of the actress and they started trolling the actress.

Here are few comments coming from this side of netizens

As we see from these comments many people are saying to the actress to have shame and to go and wear some clothes, whereas many people are trolling the actress and telling her to dare to turn. This picture attracted many vulgar comments too.

No doubt whenever it comes to raise the temperature with her hotness the actress’s name is on the top. What are your views on this pictures of the actress Esha Gupta do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actress was recently seen in MX player web series Naqaab and she is currently gearing up for her upcoming web series Aashram chapter 3 along with Bobby Deol.

