OMG! "Even he got irritated and left her hand" netizens reacts on the viral video of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey

There is a video of Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor getting viral all over internet where the actress was seen holding his hand and now netizens has some hilarious reactions, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 16:44
movie_image: 
Roy Kapoor

MUMBAI :Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor are the most talked  about rumored couple in the current time, we have seen the rumored couple getting clicked at different parties and events, there were also few pictures which were getting viral all over the internet where they were spotted enjoying their holiday.

This couple are the current of the town and now there is a video that is going viral all over the internet where we see Ananya Pandey is holding hand of the actor Aditya Roy Kapoor and many have their set of reactions.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that actor Aditya Roy Kapoor looks not interested at all in holding the hand of the actress Ananya Pandey, and later he has left her hand, also many people are expressing that it Aditya Roy Kapoor is too good for the actress Ananya Pandey. There are many people who are also saying that the actor looks good with Shraddha Kapoor and not with Ananya Pandey.

What are your views on this viral video of the rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey and on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

