OMG! "Even he got irritated and left her hand" netizens reacts on the viral video of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey

MUMBAI :Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor are the most talked about rumored couple in the current time, we have seen the rumored couple getting clicked at different parties and events, there were also few pictures which were getting viral all over the internet where they were spotted enjoying their holiday.

This couple are the current of the town and now there is a video that is going viral all over the internet where we see Ananya Pandey is holding hand of the actor Aditya Roy Kapoor and many have their set of reactions.

Also read Oops! "We do not want another remake from you Akshay Kumar" netizens reacts on the reports of Akshay Kumar doing another movie titled 'Psycho'

As we can see these comments many people are saying that actor Aditya Roy Kapoor looks not interested at all in holding the hand of the actress Ananya Pandey, and later he has left her hand, also many people are expressing that it Aditya Roy Kapoor is too good for the actress Ananya Pandey. There are many people who are also saying that the actor looks good with Shraddha Kapoor and not with Ananya Pandey.

What are your views on this viral video of the rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey and on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Kya Baat Hai! Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan dances to tune of Tiger 3’s track, expresses love for Salman Khan