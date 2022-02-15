OMG! Fans of these Bollywood celebrities have had their pictures tattooed on themselves

MUMBAI: Many Bollywood celebrities enjoy a massive fan following. They have made a mark on the hearts and minds of fans not only in India but across the globe.

These fans can go to any extent to prove their love and loyalty towards their favourite celebrities.

Let us have a look at some fans who have got tattoos of their favourite celebrities on their body parts.

1. Hrithik Roshan

Also known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is indeed one of the most loved actors in the industry. As we can see, this crazy Hrithik Roshan fan has tattooed the actor’s face on his back.

2. Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh

It was during the promotion of the movie Kill Dil, which has Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, and Govinda, that Parineeti and Ranveer came across this crazy fan who got a tattoo of both their faces on his back.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan following. This crazy fan of Amitabh Bachchan got his face tattooed on his hand.

4. John Abraham

Have a look at this big fan of John Abraham fan who got his face tattooed on her shoulder.

5. Sanjay Dutt

As we can see from this picture, this person has got tattoos of Sanjay Dutt on different parts of his body.

6. Shah Rukh Khan

No doubt when it comes to fandom, King Khan is one of the biggest names in the list. This fan has got her back tattooed with the face of the actor.

7. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan the heartthrob of the nation and one of the most loved actors. As we can see, this fan has got the actor's face tattooed on his chest.

8. Tara Sutaria

Recently, we have seen this picture floating on social media. This fan of the actress has got her face tattooed on his hand.

Well, no doubt these pictures define their love, loyalty, and fandom. What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

