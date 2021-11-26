OMG! Fans seem not to be very happy with the latest poster of Varun Dhawan from the movie Bhediya, fans say it is a degraded version of Wolverine

MUMBAI: Upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya which Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the project was announced, as we all know it is going to be the third installment in the horror-comedy universe after Roohi and Stree.

We have seen some amazing BTS pictures and videos shared by the actors themself while the shooting process and the fans are now eagerly waiting for the movie. Recently the first look of actor Varun Dhawan was out and it is getting some amazing responses from the fans.

Many people are praising actor Varun Dhawan for his intensity and look in the poster but there are few who are not really happy with the poster and the look of the actor.

Here is what the netizens are saying about the look and the poster

Many people are comparing the look and concept of the movie with the Hollywood movie Wolverine and calling it a cheap version of the Hollywood blockbuster Wolverine.

What do you have to say on this direct comparison of the movie and the look of the actor Varun Dhawan do let us know in the comments section below.

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous installments Roohi and Stree, the film will release theatrically worldwide on 25 November 2022.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.