OMG! Fauda actor Lior Raz narrowly escapes Hamas bombs in war torn Israel while saving civilians in extraction mission, netizens call the actor ‘real hero’

Lior Raz from the series Fauda took part in an extraction mission to save 12 families from an Israeli town bombed by Hamas. His daring mission to free trapped families has been hailed by netizens.
MUMBAI :Amidst the on-going Israel-Palestine war, well known actor Lior Raz from the series Fauda took part in an extraction mission to save 12 families from an Israeli town bombed by Hamas. His daring mission to free trapped families has been hailed by netizens. 

Raz capture the brave act on video and shared it on Twitter writing, “Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi  @issacharoff , I headed down south to join hundreds of brave "brothers in arms" volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the  population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families.”

One fan wrote, “For me, you are the first reel hero who is a real hero”, another commented, “It’s not often that art intersects with life in such a visceral way. Thank you for your bravery. Be safe”

Brother in Arms is a voluntary organization of reserve men and women from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) who provide support to the Israeli military and operate in the warzone.

51 year old Lior has been a  commando in the elite undercover counter-terrorism unit called Sayeret Duvdevan and served in the reserves for 20 years.

Credit-DNA

