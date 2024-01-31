OMG! Fighter is moving towards below average verdict, what is not working in the favour of the movie?

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making. The movie that has some amazing stars like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla and Pradum Jaykar is directed by the director Siddharth Anand who has earlier given movies like Bang Bang, Pathaan and War. No doubt, when the trailer of the movie was out it was getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience. The trailer has set the tone perfectly right for the movie as it was a Republic week release.

When the movie released on 25th January during the Republic week, it opened to some major positive response from the fans and audience. Later, we see the numbers and the collection of the movie is dropping by every passing day.

Director Siddharth Anand has a record of 100% hits and he is known for his high scale action entertainer. How can we forget Pathaan, War and Bang Bang which were loved by the fans and got collections at the BO. Well the same was expected from the movie Fighter but unfortunately looking at the numbers it is looking very much difficult that the movie Fighter will even touch the mark of 200 crore.

Also read - Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

Fighter is heading towards below average verdict from the box office of India. Will it will be the very first below average movie coming from the side of the director Siddharth Anand? What do you think what is not working in the favour of the movie? Is it the repetitive story line or the lack of chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan?

What are your views on the movie Fighter and how will you read the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Box office! Fighter crashes on Monday, here are the collections of the movie