OMG! Filmmaker Farooq Kabir's estranged wife and mother-in-law ARRESTED amid allegations of attempted flee with newborn daughter

MUMBAI: The criminal department has arrested director Farooq Kabir's estranged wife and mother-in-law on suspicions of stealing' his newborn daughter. Both were attempting to flee the country with the infant. During the operation, the cops successfully rescued the toddler.

(Also read: Exclusive! “Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 is a physically dynamic movie”, says Faruk Kabir)

According to a criminal branch official, Farooq Kabir married Sanam in Uzbekistan last year and has been living in India since then. The couple's problems began after the birth of their daughter in December. The conflict arose from disagreements over the kid's nationality, as Sanam and her parents desired for the infant to obtain Uzbek citizenship, which Kabir opposed.

Sanam carried the child away in revenge, causing Kabir to file a complaint with the Versova police. Following the complaint, the Mumbai crime branch located Sanam, her mother Dilfuza, and the infant in Amritsar and returned them to Mumbai.

The girl, Sanam, and Dilfuza, according to the crime branch official, have been handed up to Versova Police. On December 21, Kabir filed a FIR at Versova Police Station against his Uzbek citizen wife Sanam, her mother Dilfuza, and his stepfather Tejas Khanna.

Tejas Khanna is being sought by the Mumbai Police in connection with this case.

(Also read: 'Khuda Hafiz director Faruk Kabir appears on Egyptian TV network's talk show)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal