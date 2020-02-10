Omg! Finally Deepika and Kartik to work together with THIS ace director

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan have been in the headlines ever since the duo danced on Dheeme Dheeme together and the video went viral. The pair is loved by the audience.

With Love Aaj Kal set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is gearing up to begin preparations for his next directorial offering.

If reports are to be believed, the filmmaker is planning to rope in Kartik and Deepika in the movie reportedly based on Radha and Krishna.

As per sources, Imtiaz has been planning his film on Radha-Krishna and Deepika and Kartik have both indicated that they would want to be featured in the film.

Radha was older than Krishna. Deepika is 34 and Kartik is 29, and they will look good as a couple, following this digital dosti that they share now.

Imtiaz Ali has been planning to roll the said project for quite some time now. He may helm it after Love Aaj Kal.

Meanwhile, produced by Maddock Films, Window Seat Films, and Jio Studios, Love Aaj Kal is a sequel to his own 2009 film of the same name.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in central characters, the romantic film hits the marquee on 14th February.

Deepika and Imtiaz Ali have previously worked together on two films – Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Tamasha (2015).

Both films were great critical success. If the actress comes on board to headline his next film as well, it will mark the third collaboration between the two.

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up to commence the first shooting schedule of her forthcoming film with Dharma Productions. The untitled movie, to be helmed by Shakun Batra, also stars Ananya Panday and Siddharth Malhotra in lead roles. The actress is also set to co-produce and star in the Hindi remake of Hollywood comedy The Intern (2015) alongside Rishi Kapoor.