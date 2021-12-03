OMG! Finally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she’s coping post-divorce with Naga Chaitanya

MUMBAI: Ever since their divorce announcement, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been grabbing headlines a lot more. Divorce and the reasons behind ChaySam's separation have been speculated about in various ways.

Both Samantha and Chay, however, have maintained a dignified silence about their mutual separation.

Some media outlets portrayed Samantha negatively after her divorce. Katha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress opens up about what keeps her going despite painful divorce, allegations, unfounded rumors.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited the Char Dham after their separation with her friend Shilpa Reddy. Recently, she opened up on the same while talking to a magazine.

"It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even began meditating during the lockdown."

Even before they announced their divorce, Samantha said that the rumors were painful.

These days, Samantha is quite active on social media. And for the same, the actress gets brutally trolled by some fans. Samantha also spoke out about it. "I don't want unconditional acceptance," she said. She has always encouraged people to have different opinions. However, she believed people can still love and have compassion for each other. Her only request is that she express their disappointments in a more civilized manner.

Samantha and Chaitanya were the most Loved couples of the south Fraternity, they separated in October.

