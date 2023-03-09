OMG! Gadar 2 Fame Sunny Deol makes THIS Shocking revelation about his father Dharmendra; Says ‘I had three fingers stamped’

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is a family man first, and he learned this trait from his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, who, despite becoming the biggest Bollywood star, still maintains ties to his roots. Sunny Deol, in fact, shares this trait with the rest of the Deol family.

Following the success of his blockbuster film Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is currently on a high. Recently, he has been speaking openly and honestly with the media. The Gadar 2 actor was asked in one of the interviews if he had ever received a smack from his father, Dharmendra, and he replied in the affirmative.

The Gadar 2 star recalled a childhood episode in which his father spanked him when he was quite young for something he can't recall at the moment but was caught doing wrong. He said, "I had three fingers stamped on my face because that's how big my face was at the time. Like any other child, I did naughty things. One day, my father caught me and slapped me across the face."

Because Sunny Deol is his father Dharmendra's favorite son, he is extremely proud of him today and the success he has experienced at this age.

Sunny Deol will continue to concentrate on his acting goals and is now prepared to begin production on Border 2. He revealed in one of his interviews that the movie was put on hold midway through and that, in light of Gadar 2's enormous success, they are now looking to restart production.

Gadar 2 is performing well at the box office and is on track to surpass the 500 crore milestone this weekend. Sunny Deol is just appreciative of all the support because he could never have predicted this kind of success for Gadar 2.

