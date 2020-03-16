OMG! Gangs of Wasseypur actor Zeishan Qadri lands in legal trouble for cheating Crime Patrol producer

MUMBAI: A case has been filed against Bollywood film 'Gangs of Wasseypur' writer and actor Zeishan Qadri for stealing an Audi car worth Rs 38 lakh from a producer. The producer of the popular crime TV serial 'Crime Patrol' has been cheated. FIR has been registered against Zeishan Qadri at the Malad Police Station regarding the same.

Shalini Chaudhary was quoted saying as, In the year 2017, actor and writer Zeishan Quadri needed finance for Sony Entertainment show Crime Patrol. He has a company "Friday to Friday" in which his so-called wife, Mrs. Priyanka Bassi was a partner. On June 22, 2021, Zeishan Quadri offered my younger son partnership in his comedy show on Sony SAB TV.”

“He said that he doesn’t have a car and that he needs to travel to Sony office again and again. He won my trust, and took my car Audi-A6, number MH14 FM 3212. I trusted them because he promised to make me a partner in the said comedy show," she added.”

"After some time, I got information from somewhere that my car was sold to someone for Rs. 12 lakhs following which I tried to contact them but there wasn’t any response from them and I realised that I have been cheated."

Later Shalini filed an FIR against Zeishan and his wife in a fraudulent case.

Credit: Pinkvilla