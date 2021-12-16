OMG! Gauri Khan posts her first Instagram post since her son's arrest in a drug case, It Goes Viral!

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 3 in a drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court had granted him bail on October 28 after finding "hardly any evidence" that the accused had orchestrated a conspiracy.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of 'K3G' with a special video

Gauri Khan, an interior designer by profession and owner of Gauri Khan Designs, shared her first post on Instagram since Aryan Khan's arrest and bail on Wednesday, 15 December. She made a video announcing a collaboration with fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Gauri can be seen meeting the fashion designers at the beginning of the clip, and then she shows us Falguni and Shane's new store in Hyderabad, which Gauri designed. This video features the song 'The Good Part' by American indie-pop trio AJR.

Gauri captioned the post as "A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details!"

The last post-Gauri Khan made on her Instagram account was on October 1. It is a promotional video for LG India that features Shah Rukh Khan and her. On the other hand, Shah Rukh hasn't posted anything on his Instagram account since 19 September. His last post is an image of Lord Ganesha's idol on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Visarjan. The star couple has been maintaining a low profile since their son's arrest.

For more Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: DNA

ALSO READ: OMG! Post Aryan Khan’s case, Suhana has been missing from social media