OMG! Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor accuses Anil Kapoor of "stealing" this

MUMBAI: Thar is an upcoming neo-Western action thriller film written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Set in the 80s, Thar is inspired by Western noir genres and follows a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past. It stars Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film will be directly released online on Netflix on 6 May 2022.

Harsh and Anil Kapoor recently indulged in fun banter as they promoted their film. While Harsh claimed that Anil Kapoor has the habit of eating food meant for other people, the latter pulled his leg for having a problem with spending food on him.

Asked about the one thing that they noticed about each other during the process of filming that they weren't aware of despite sharing a home for so many years, Harsh said it's Anil's eating habits.

He said, "He eats everybody else's food." When asked doesn't both of their lunches come from the same place, Harsh replied, "Still, even if he has the same thing, same dish. He has to put his hand in your food. Anyway, I eat so less, look at my size. But still" (he does this). In response, Anil said, "What I noticed about him is that I am a very big-hearted person, I can share my food with anyone, but these people are like 'Don't touch this. Mera khaana aap nahi khaa sakte' (you can't eat my food). Khaana hi kha raha hu yaar. Tereko itne saalo se paala hai, thoda khaana to de de mujhe" (I am only eating food. I have raised you for so many years, at least give me some food).

Anil added that another thing he has noticed about his son is that he is not a hugger. He said, "He's not living with us now. He has moved out and is living on his own. I don't know what the reason is, leaving all the comforts, and going and living alone. He is not one of those kids who come and hug you and do 'papa papa.' There's nothing like that, we are more like friends. We talk when it's very necessary, but I got more time to spend with him during the shoot of the film, and that's what made my wife (Sunita Kapoor) very jealous that I was spending more time with him."

Thar is a vengeance thriller set in the 1980s in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The film centres on the main protagonist, Harsh, who plays the role of Siddharth. A young lad who travels to the Rajasthani city of Pushkar in search of work subsequently embarks on a journey to get revenge on his family’s death.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Credits: Hindustan Times



