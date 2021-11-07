Omg! Have a look at lesser-known Kids of Bollywood's comedian actors

MUMBAI: From Govinda to Johnny Lever we have seen some amazing talent in terms of comedies in the Bollywood industry. Indeed Bollywood comedian actors have made their strong mark not only in the acting industry but also in the Hearts and Minds of the fans.

Over time we have seen and loved these Bollywood comedian actors but today let us have a look at the unseen children of Bollywood's comedian actors.

So here is the list of unseen children of Bollywood’s comedians and actors

1. Tina Ahuja

Tina Ahuja is the daughter of one of the most loved Bollywood actors of all time Govinda, we have seen very little of Tina Ahuja. She also appeared in one of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma show along with Govinda and Sunita. Tina has learned acting from Kishore Namit Kapoor Institute and London film Institute. Tina had made her acting debut with the film Second Hand Husband which was released in the year 2015.

2. Jamie Lever

Daughter of versatile actor Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever is indeed trying to make her strong mark in the acting and comedy world. We have seen some amazing funny videos of Jamie Lever on her social media handle. Jamie Lever had also appeared in Bollywood movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Housefull 4.

3. Jessey Lever

Jamie Lever’s brother and son of Johnny Lever, Jessey Lever is another name that is very less to be seen in projects. Jessey Lever loves to play drums and bodybuilding. We have seen Jessey Lever in a few videos of family along with sister Jamie and father Johnny Lever.

4. Alaviaa Jaffrey

Alaviaa Jaffrey is the daughter of actor-comedian Javed Jaffrey and Habiba Jaffrey. She is an internet sensation, she is currently studying fashion and design at Parsons School of Design New York.

5. Yashvardhan Ahuja

Yashvardhan Ahuja is the son of the popular actor, Govinda. Yashvardhan is currently working with the marketing team of Sergeant at wala as an assistant director for the upcoming film Kick 2.

6. Shikha Talsania

Actress Shikha Talsania is the daughter of actor comedian Tiku Talsania. Shikha Talsania is making her strong mark in the acting industry and was seen in the projects like Veere Di wedding, Coolie No.1, and she was recently seen in the web series Potluck.

So these are the names of some unseen children of Bollywood’s comedians and actors.

