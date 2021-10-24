Omg! Have a look at the shocking love affairs of Aishwarya Rai before marriage

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai is known as the most beautiful girl in the world came into the limelight after she won the Miss World title in 1994.

A lesser-known fact is that much before she won the title of Miss World, Aishwarya Rai was in demand in Bollywood during her modeling days.

She had done an ad commercial with Aamir Khan for the product Coke, which made her a sensation in the nation, and since then she was known as the most beautiful girl in the world.

Post winning the title of Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya was flooded with offers from Bollywood, and finally, she debuted in the movie Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the year 1997 alongside Bobby Deol.

The actress came into notice with her performance as Nandini and Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

She was the first actress to make a name in Hollywood and took Bollywood internationally. Apart from her acting career Aishwarya also made news for the controversial relationships she had been in and all of them had made major headlines.

The actress has always been very secretive about her relationships and has never accepted them publicly.

Today we bring you the list of relationships that Aishwarya Rai has been in.

Check out the list below.

1. Rajeev Mulchandani

There were rumors doing the rounds that Aishwarya was dating Rajeev Mulchandani as a model. The beauty queen had done some photoshoots, but unfortunately, the relationship ended.

2. Salman Khan

One of the most controversial relationships of Bollywood has been between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Cupid struck both on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. This was the first time the two were working together. But after 2 years of being in a relationship, things went bad between the two. At that time reports suggested that it was Salman’s anger and possessiveness that led to their break up. Though his family and accepted Aishwarya, the actress's family was against their relationship.

To a point that Salman Khan went to Aishwarya’s house and kept banging her door until she didn’t let him in owing to which Aishwarya’s father had lodged a complaint against Salman for this behavior. He had also gone on Chalte Chalte sets and created a ruckus and also got into a fight with SRK, who then replaced Aishwarya with Rani Mukherjee. Till today their love story is spoken about.

3. Vivek Oberoi

Vivek and Aishwarya met on the sets of Kyun Ho Gaya Na and fell in love while shooting for the movie. Though Aishwarya never confirmed her relationship, it was Vivek who confirmed that they were dating each other when he had come on Koffee With Karan Season 1. This was the first thing that led to the differences between the two as Aishwarya wanted to keep it as a secret affair and Vivek said it out on the show.

Post that Vivek had done a press conference against Salman Khan where he said the nastiest things about him which then led to the break up of Ash and Vivek. On Farah Khan’s shows, Vivek did say that doing the press conference was a mistake, but the people who advised him to do it and for who he did; left him post the incident and this love story also came to an end.

4. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met on the sets of their movie Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in the year 2000 but were only co-stars back then as they were in committed relationships at that point in time. They then worked in movies like Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2 before they fell in love.

It was during Mani Ratnam's Guru that the two fell in love with each other and the romance began and Abhishek had once shared how he proposed Aishwarya at Toronto after the premiere of Guru.

The couple got married on April 20th, 2007, and now they have been blessed with a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of the power couples of Bollywood and have set major marriage goals.

After being in a few relationships Aishwarya finally found her dream guy in Abhishek Bachchan and she is happily married and having a blissful life.

