OMG! Have a look at the weird habits of bollywood actresses

1. Sara Ali Khan

No doubt Sara Ali Khan is making her strong mark in the acting industry with her amazing work. For all the Sara Ali Khan friends do you know the actress is obsessed with the colour pink. Yes you heard right she just love to wear everything which is of pink colour. This is indeed one of the strange habit.

2. Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt is indeed one of the most followed Bollywood actress, the habit of the actress is not weird but it is cute rather. Do you know the actress Alia Bhatt is obsessed with cats. The actress owns few cat at home Mumbai apartment.

3. Deepika Padukone

The Shanti Priya of Bollywood Deepika Padukone has made a strong mark with her amazing contribution. For all the Deepika Padukone friends do you know the address has a solid OCD that she cannot tolerate any mess around her. She just cleans her surroundings all by herself.

4. Sunny Leone

One of the hottest Divas of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone also has a weird habit of washing her feet after every 20 minutes, yes you heard right the actress Sunny Leone is obsessed with her feet and she washes her feet after every 20 minutes. This was a surprise for all the crew members on the set of the movie Jism 2 when she was cleaning her feet regularly.

5. Disha Patani

The national Crush and actress Disha Patani is no doubt ruling the hearts of millions but do you know the actress is obsessed with her Instagram caption. The actress just love to use the pink colour flower emoji in most of her Instagram post.

6 Kangana Ranaut

Known for her amazing acting skills and her Fearless behaviour actress Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with tattoos. She had tattood herself several times. The actress has a tattoo on her neck and on the left ankle.

7. Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor also make to do list because of her one weird habit that is she is observed with her pink sipper bottle. The actress just left to carry the pink sipper bottle along with her and she has named the bottle as chuski.

