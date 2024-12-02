OMG! “He politely asked me to wash my face”, Priety Zinta shares her experience from first day of shooting for debut film Dil Se

MUMBAI : Dil Se was one of those masterpieces that still fascinated many. The iconic film by Mani Ratnam was actress Priety Zinta’s debut film. The actress has now shared a sweet anecdote from the film that launched her career and made her an overnight success with many more successful films to follow.

The actress took to Instragam to share a throwback picture of herself from the sets of the films where she looks visibly young without any makeup on. She wrote, “This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make up will come off, I said smiling …. That’s exactly what I want… Pls wash your face…. He smiled back. I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!! So thanks to the amazing Santosh Sivan ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it I guess he shot me Dil Se.”

Dil released in 1998 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.

