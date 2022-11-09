OMG! Here is a list of veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan and many others who charge a bomb for their films

Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajnikanth, Manmootty and many others charge THIS whopping amount per film

MUMBAI: Indian cinema has always kept the audience entertained with its content and films. The cinema has an old-world charm that grabs the audineces attention. From Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and others; here is a list of veteran actors who charge a bomb for their films.


Amitabh Bachchan reportedly charges Rs. 10-12 crores for his film. He will be seen next in Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Pan India superstar Rajnikanth is one of the highest-paid stars in the country. Reportedly, the actor charges around Rs 110-120 crores for a film.


Popular Malayalam film star Mammootty reportedly charges a fee of Rs. 4-6 crores a film.

Dharmendra reportedly charges Rs 5-7 crores per film. He will be seen in the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.


Vikram actor Kamal Haasan reportedly earns between Rs 30-55 crore per film.

Latest Video