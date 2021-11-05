OMG! Here is the list of actresses who got pregnant before marriage

MUMBAI: No doubt the fans always looks forward to see what's happening in the life of their favourite celebrity. From getting married to getting settled with the family we all love to know more in detail about these celebrities.

Having said that today let us have a look list of Bollywood actresses who got pregnant before marriage.

1. Celina Jaitley

Do you know the Janasheen actress Celina Jaitley got pregnant before her marriage, she gave birth to twins, Winston and Viraj. Later the actress married Peter Haag.

2. Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza gave birth to a child just after the 6 month of her marriage. It is said that this child was the reason why should got married to Vaibhav Rekhi. Later the actress cleared all the rumors and said that this was not reason.

3. Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades announced her pregnancy in the year 2019. She is the partner of Bollywood handsome hunk Arjun Rampal. She is a South African actress.

4. Konkona Sen Sharma

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma has also made to the list, she welcomed her son soon when she got married to actor and Ranvir Shorey. There were rumors that this was the reason that she got married to him. But later she cleared all the rumors and said that it was her decision.

5. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta had made her strong mark now in the Bollywood industry, the actress not only speak boldly but she is very bold in nature. She has a daughter named Masaba Gupta. Masaba’s father is Vivian Richard.

6. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi. It is said that the actress was already pregnant before getting married to him. Neha Dhupia currently has two children.

Well these are the list of Bollywood actresses who were pregnant before their marriage. What are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

