OMG! Here is the list of men Sara Ali Khan has dated

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan has indeed made her strong mark not only on box office but also in the hearts and minds of the fans with her amazing acting contribution. Indeed it is a treat to watch actress Sara Ali Khan in her different projects and she is no doubt one of the top followers when it comes to fashion and fitness.

The actress is known not only for her acting skills but also for her cuteness, right from her debut movie she has proved her versatility and always looks forward to do different characters for the fans.

Over the time we have seen and heard about many names which were romantically linked with the actress Sara Ali Khan, and today we are going to throw light on these names that Sara Ali Khan has dated.

1. Ishaan Khatter

Well it is said that Sara Ali Khan was once dating Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. She was referring to Ishaan Khatter in the show Koffee with Karan when she said I have dated one of the two filmi brothers. Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter was spotted spending time with each other. There was also news that they were all set to make their debut together.

2. Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made heads turn as they walked hand in hand for a date. We have seen a few pictures on social media which grab the attention of the fans of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The real reason for their breakup is still unknown.

3. Veer Pahariya

It is also said that actress Sara Ali Khan was dating a politician’s grandson, who was Susheel Kumar Shinde’s grandson Veer Pahariya. They have also shared their pictures on social media. Actress Sara Ali Khan later deleted those pictures as well.

4. Kartik Aaryan

How can we forget one of the most loved and talked about Jodi in Bollywood of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. There were many news articles which said that Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a crush on Kartik Aaryan and they were dating each other. But this relationship did not last for long, after the release of their Love Aaj Kal they both parted ways.

Well these are the list of names that Sara Ali Khan dated. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Atrangi Re which also had Akshay Kumar and Dhanush along with her, the movie had a OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. Actress Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in an untitled film along with Vicky Kaushal.

