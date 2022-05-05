OMG! Here is WHY Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ lands in legal trouble, read to know more

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ faces legal trouble over sex determination scene in the movie
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: A scene from the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has landed the film in possible legal trouble. As per a report on Live Law, an NGO called Youth Against Crime has moved the Delhi High Court challenging Jayeshbhai Jordaar over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

The trailer features a scene where Shalini Pandey’s character visits a gynecologist with her family. During the sequence, Boman Irani’s character, who is the head of the family, questions the doctor about the sex of the baby as he wants Ranveer to have a son. As the trailer continues, Ranveer is also seen asking the doctor about the baby’s sex, and in response, she uses a code meaning that it is a female foetus.

The plea filed by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak stated that while the film tackles the subject of female foeticide and promotes Save Girl Child cause, its trailer advertises the use of ultrasound technique for sex selection, which is against the law and prohibited under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

As per the report, the plea read, “The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL.”

Credit: The Indian Express

