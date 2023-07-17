OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

While many believe that Kat has been quiet about her pregnancy rumours, a news report suggests that she indeed turned candid about her pregnancy.
KATRINA

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours have become the talk of the town for a while now, and several reports also suggest that the actress is already pregnant with Vicky Kaushal’s child. Amid all the curiosity, Kat’s pregnancy rumours continue to surge and the actress’ silence on the same has added fuel to the fire.

Also read - WOAH! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets a release date; to clash with THIS film

Nevertheless, while many believe that Kat has been mum about her pregnancy rumours, a news report suggests that she indeed turned candid about her pregnancy. But, only in the presence of her friends. The report also claimed that Katrina Kaif's close friend said that the actress will soon plan a baby after she completes the shooting of her films.


Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows in a grand and magical wedding hosted at Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in December 2021. While it's been merely 2-years since the lovebirds were hitched, fans are already keen to know when Katrina-Vicky will start a family.

Now, an insider close to the development has claimed that Katrina Kaif is in no rush, and she is rightly focused on her career as she has some extremely interesting line-ups. The actress always openly spoke about her personal life, and when it comes to having a baby, she will definitely tell the fans about it.

But, for now, Katrina and Vicky are happy in their space and are really not ready to embrace parenthood. But never say never! They may leave their fans surprised, as every married couple even they desire to have kids. 


Katrina is currently celebrating her 40th birthday with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, on a romantic getaway. She will soon resume to complete the last schedule of Tiger 3 and begin the promotion for Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Also read - Aww! Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh shares a sweet birthday note and a picture for Katrina Kaif

Only after she is done with her professional commitments might she think about having a baby. Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina's fans are waiting for them to make a scene together in a film and witness their crackling chemistry on the big screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Spotboye 

