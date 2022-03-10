OMG! Honey Singh’s brother and singer Alfaaz Singh rushed to hospital after being brutally attacked, details inside

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a picture of brother and singer Alfaaz Singh from the hospital after the latter had been attacked.

Sharing the photo, Rapper Honey Singh wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this, I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him."

Hina Khan commented on the post and wrote, “prayers,” while Aly Goni dropped broken heart emojis under the post. Girik Aman commented, “Really sad. Mata rani sab theek karegai. Jai mata di. Get wel soon alfaz bhai.”

Fans also reacted to the news, one of them arote, “Waheguru ji veer jldi theek howe.” The second one said, “Waheguru ji mehr kryo.” The third one said, “Bhai jaldi sahi ho jao.” The fourth one commented, “Bhagwab apko jaldi thik kare paaji.” The fifthone said, “Baba meher kare.”

Reportedly, a Raipur Rani resident Vicky has been booked by Police for attacking Amanjot Singh Panwar aka Alfaaz. A case has been registered under sections 279, 337, and 338 of the IPC at the Sohana Police Station.

As per sources, the singer was coming out of a Dhaba with his three friends Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit after having dinner, yesterday night. He had an argument with Vicky there after which he was attacked by the suspect.

