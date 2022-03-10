OMG! Honey Singh’s brother and singer Alfaaz Singh rushed to hospital after being brutally attacked, details inside

Honey Singh took to Instagram to share a picture of brother and singer Alfaaz Singh from the hospital along with a note after the latter has been brutally attacked

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 08:58
movie_image: 
OMG! Honey Singh’s brother and singer Alfaaz Singh rushed to hospital after being brutally attacked, details inside

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a picture of brother and singer Alfaaz Singh from the hospital after the latter had been attacked.

Sharing the photo, Rapper Honey Singh wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this, I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him."

Also Read: Tragedy! Honey Singh files a complaint after being mishandled by a group of men while performing in Delhi Club

Hina Khan commented on the post and wrote, “prayers,” while Aly Goni dropped broken heart emojis under the post. Girik Aman commented, “Really sad. Mata rani sab theek karegai. Jai mata di. Get wel soon alfaz bhai.”

Fans also reacted to the news, one of them arote, “Waheguru ji veer jldi theek howe.” The second one said, “Waheguru ji mehr kryo.” The third one said, “Bhai jaldi sahi ho jao.” The fourth one commented, “Bhagwab apko jaldi thik kare paaji.” The fifthone said, “Baba meher kare.”

Also Read: What! Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar’s divorce finalized; check out the amount the singer paid in alimony

Reportedly, a Raipur Rani resident Vicky has been booked by Police for attacking Amanjot Singh Panwar aka Alfaaz. A case has been registered under sections 279, 337, and 338 of the IPC at the Sohana Police Station.

As per sources, the singer was coming out of a Dhaba with his three friends Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit after having dinner, yesterday night. He had an argument with Vicky there after which he was attacked by the suspect.

Credit: DNA

movies Honey Singh Alfaaz Singh Alfaaz Singh Hospitalised Hina Khan Girik Aman Aly Goni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 08:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
What! Amitabh Bachchan announces a ‘special price’ for his upcoming film ‘Goodbye’
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan can even today give the young actors a run for their money. The veteran...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Drama! Agastya takes care of Banni, Yuvaan ready to sacrifice his love
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
MINDBLOWING! Is Shivangi Joshi trying to break her sanskaari bahu image after exiting Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata with her drastic transformation?
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' hit drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.The...
Banni Chow Home Delivery - Oh No! Agastya Blames Yuvan for Being a Careless Husband
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
EXCLUSIVE! “I really liked Siddharth Shukla in the 13th season. He always stood his ground and never played dirty.”- says Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam
MUMBAI:  Archana Gautam is an Indian actress, model and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018....
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'