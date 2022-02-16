OMG! This is how Ali Bhatt reacted when she was offered Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently the talk of the town. It is one of the most anticipated films in the last couple of years. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film which will release on February 25.

The film stars Alia Bhatt in the central role.

ALSO READ: Must Read! It was a great experience to work with my dad in Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt opens up about working with Mahesh Bhatt

The film has already generated maximum buzz after its amazing trailer featuring brilliant performances from its lead Alia Bhatt and supporting stars Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biographical crime drama film, is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tenth film after the acclaimed director has helmed some of the most popular films in the last sixteen years, starting from his debut 'Khamoshi: The Musical' in 1996 to his last release 'Padmaavat' in 2018. In a recent interview with an international magazine, the director has revealed Alia Bhatt's first reaction when he offered her 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The filmmaker, known for his grand cinematic vision, was initially working with Alia Bhatt for a romantic film 'Inshallah' which also starred Salman Khan. The film was eventually shelved and then, the filmmaker offered the upcoming film to the 'Highway' actress. Speaking to Variety, Bhansali has said that Alia Bhatt went away without even saying a word and returned to him the next day, saying that she would surrender to his vision and trust him completely for the role.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was all praises for Alia Bhatt. "She comes from a very high society, urban, upper-class lifestyle that she lives in — for her to go to this world, to the other side of it completely, we started working on her voice level to bring the note down, because she speaks slightly on a higher note, and the power in the eyes to find the attitude in speaking and talking", he said.

Are you excited about the film?

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Must Read! If Gangubai Kathiawadi turns out to be a big success, then I will probably move to Berlin: Alia Bhatt on her film being premiered at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival

CREDIT: DNAINDIA