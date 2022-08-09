OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah

MUMBAI: Taking to Instagram, Urvashi, shared a video on her story in which the ‘Paagalpanti’ actor could be seen enjoying India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai stadium, with glimpses of Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah from the recent match with Atif Aslam’s song ‘Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le’ playing at the background.

Soon after Urvashi dropped the clip, she faced netizens’ ire for sharing a video with a Pakistani cricketer.



Earlier in August, Urvashi gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral on social media. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain “Mr RP” waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them”. He added hashtags – ‘Mera Picha Chhoro Behen’, and ‘Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai’ at the end of the note.

