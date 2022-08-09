OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah

Urvashi Rautela could be seen enjoying India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai stadium, with glimpses of Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah from the recent match with Atif Aslam’s song playing at the background

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 18:52
movie_image: 
Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Taking to Instagram, Urvashi, shared a video on her story in which the ‘Paagalpanti’ actor could be seen enjoying India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai stadium, with glimpses of Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah from the recent match with Atif Aslam’s song ‘Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le’ playing at the background.

Soon after Urvashi dropped the clip, she faced netizens’ ire for sharing a video with a Pakistani cricketer.


Also Read: WOW! Mohsin Khan has created some profound magic with THESE actresses he romanced on-screen, Check it out

Earlier in August, Urvashi gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral on social media. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain “Mr RP” waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela talks about her pan-India debut film 'The Legend'

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them”. He added hashtags – ‘Mera Picha Chhoro Behen’, and ‘Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai’ at the end of the note.

Credit: The Siasat Daily
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Urvashi Rautela Naseem Shah Rishab Pant Hate Story 4 Sanam Re Great Grand Masti
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 18:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
When Katrina entered the set, everything fell silent: Ishaan Khatter recalls his first day of shoot with the superstar on Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7
MUMBAI: Glamour and fashion are embedded hard in the DNA of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 with...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram always fails to strike a balance between Priya and Nandini in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The drama is witnessing a lot...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans hail Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's performance as Sai-Virat come face-to-face in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap of 8 years.  The show witnessed several...
Exclusive! This is how Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain is going to celebrate her 28th birthday
MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is one of the actresses who has been in this industry for a long time but gained a lot of fame...
Kya Baat Hai! Ishaan Khatter wins netizens’ hearts with THIS gesture towards his ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday
MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi...
Amazing! Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya Mahasangam to be blessed by Ganpati Bappa
MUMBAI :  This time Sab TV’s two of the most amazing shows, Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible, are coming together...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah
Latest Video