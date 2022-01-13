OMG! This is how netizens reacted when Ranveer Singh said he wants to get lost in Deepika Padukone's hair; see hilarious comments

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers. In fact, the handsome hunk has earned the tag of being the best boyfriend and now husband.

Ranveer’s love for his wife is witnessed by the world and one always craves to have a beloved partner like him. Fans also love their social media PDA. The actress has shared a picture of her hair flip that was an epic fail, however, her husband still wants to get lost in that hair.

Reacting to Deepika's picture, Ranveer said, “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon…", with kissing emoticons. While netizens failed to see his romantic side and dropped hilarious comments on the same. One user asked if he is dandruff, while another user said that he should let Deepika comb her hair first.

Check out some of the hilarious comments here.

Ranveer and Deepika are married for three years now and they dated for almost six years. Their love is something that will make you believe in magic! Ranveer in an interview with a leading portal revealed that Deepika is his boss in every aspect, the actress was also the producer of his film 83 helmed by Kabir Khan.

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE