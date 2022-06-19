OMG! This is how rejecting YRF and Dharma films turned out to be a good decision for Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, son of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, initially appeared as a background dancer in a few films of the 1990s and later featured in music videos and television commercials. He made his film debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk.

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, son of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, initially appeared as a background dancer in a few films of the 1990s and later featured in music videos and television commercials. He made his film debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk. While all actors in Bollywood thrive to work with Yash Raj Films, Shahid not only rejected YRF but also Dharma Productions.

YRF and Dharma Productions are among of the most successful and powerful production houses in the country. They have launched a lot of talent over the years and have given us some of the most incredible actors in the Bollywood industry.

Karan Johar led Dharma Productions wanted to cast him in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, which was directed by Punit Malhotra and starred Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Punit was adamant on casting Shahid, but he rejected the film after getting a call from Karan.

Later, he agreed to do a film with YRF’s Aditya Chopra. They approached him for ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’. The film was supposed to be directed by Maneesh Sharma, and Shahid apparently walked out of the film citing ‘clashing dates’ with his already allotted commitments. Both the films couldn’t perform well at the box office, so it kind of favoured Shahid.

Shahid has starred in Vivah (2006), Jab We Met (2007), Kaminey (2009), R... Rajkumar (2013), Haider (2014), and Udta Punjab (2016), and Kabir Singh (2019). He recently featured in Jersey.

Credits: Koimoi

