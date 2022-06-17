OMG! This is how Varun Dhawan reunited Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's tiff over Dostana 2 had been the hot topic last year. The actor made headlines after his controversial exit from the sequel to Dostana.

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's tiff over Dostana 2 had been the hot topic last year. The actor made headlines after his controversial exit from the sequel to Dostana. There were several stories that portrayed Kartik Aaryan in a negative light and stated that his 'unprofessional behaviour' was the main reason behind his exit. Kartik was also not invited to Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

But Varun Dhawan who managed to bring the foes together on a stage. He made them dance to his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo's song Nach Punjaaban.

In the video, you can clearly see how Varun Dhawan pulled Kartik Aaryan onto the stage who was a little bit hesitant to be a part of the group due to obvious reasons.

Later, he owned the stage and bonded extremely well with Bollywood's youngest actor Anil Kapoor.

Karan Johar was the last one to step on stage and kept himself away from getting into an awkward situation of facing Kartik. Well, they both maintained a dignified distance.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar bonded well. In fact, Kartik had made his appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan along with Kriti Sanon where he had bought some sweets for the filmmaker made by his mom. Kriti even took a sly dig at him for buttering KJo.

Later, Kartik was supposed to star in KJo's production venture Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor. However, things turned out bitter and the reason best known to the actor and the filmmaker, Kartik opted out of the film.

Till date, the makers are finding his replacement. Kartik is enjoying the stupendous success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is now awaiting the release of Shehzaada along with Kriti Sanon.

During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan talked out about the fallout with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He had said, "What occurs at times is people make 'baat ka batangad'. There isn't much else to say. No one has such a large amount of time. Everyone simply wants to work, and do a decent job at that. Other than that, all we have are rumours."

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Varun Dhawan Kartik Aaryan Karan Johar JUGJUGG JEEYO Entertainment actors Dostana Movie News Dharma Film industry TellyChakkar
