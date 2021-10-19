OMG! This is how Vicky Kaushal reacted when he heard the rumours of his engagement with Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular actors in B-town. His power packed performance in films has won over the hearts of the film buffs.

On the personal front, there are rumours that he is dating Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

Vicky has once again opened up on the rumours of his engagement with Katrina Kaif. The actor, while promoting his movie Sardar Udham, recalled the time when he had heard these rumours for the first time. He said that he was not in the ‘mental space’ to process these rumours. In an interview recently, Vicky said that he was very engrossed in his work and was shooting for his movie when the rumours first surfaced online.

ALSO READ: THIS is what Vicky Kaushal had to say about his dating rumours with Katrina Kaif

The actor also talked about the media’s way to deal with such reports. Vicky said that the media start writing off these reports in a few hours from when they start. He was quoted as saying, “To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything.” Vicky told YouTuber and radio host Siddharth Kannan, “I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work.”

Further, Vicky added “Kai baar yeh sab rumours (Many times, these rumours) make you laugh and then you just carry on with your work.” In another interview, he mentioned that he is going to get engaged soon when the time is right.

On the work front, Vicky is currently garnering a lot of appreciation for his performance in Sardar Udham.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Oops! Vicky Kaushal feels embarrassed on The Kapil Sharma Show; find out WHY

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS