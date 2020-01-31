News

OMG! Hrithik Roshan and Badshah to collaborate?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 04:31 PM

MUMBAI: The Greek god of Bollywood and dancing legend Hrithik Roshan has always been an inspiration. He is one of the most versatile actors Bollywood has. His recent films, Super 30 and War, have done phenomenal business at the box office.

The star has a huge fan following among commoners as well as current and aspiring Bollywood actors.

One of his most loved characters was in Dhoom 2. In the movie, he portrayed the role of a handsome and cunning thug. His techniques of robbing involved donning different looks and fooling people.

Meanwhile, Badshah is an Indian rapper and singer known for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi songs. His latest song Kamal Hai has been added to a video of Hrithik's changing looks in Dhoom 2. You will love the outcome of the edited video.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Tags > Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 and War, Dhoom 2, Badshah, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 04:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Devoleena and Kashmira call Mastermind Vikas Gupta a CHEATER and BIASED towards Sidharth Shukla
Devoleena and Kashmira call Mastermind Vikas... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 03:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fans upset over the makers of Bigg Boss 13; call the show BIASED
Fans upset over the makers of Bigg Boss 13; call... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days