OMG! Hrithik Roshan rejects Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. Amid this, he has been reportedly offered Brahmastra 2 by Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji to portray the role of Dev in the sci-fi film. However, Hrithik politely rejected Brahmastra 2 and chose Krrish 4 and Ramayana instead.

According to media reports, Hrithik was already packed with two VFX heavy films, Krrish 4 and Ramayana. Starring in Brahmastra 2 would have made Hrithik invest his time on another high on visual effects film. So, he chose to let Brahmastra go. He also conveyed his thoughts to Karan and Ayan as he refused their film offer.

Hrithik recently revealed how the Lord Of The Rings franchise inspired his father Rakesh Roshan to create the Krrish franchise. It started with Koi... Mil Gaya, followed by Krrish and then the franchise was rounded up with the third film titled Krrish 3.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have been on a promotional spree to make sure they find an audience for Brahmastra amid boycott calls. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli along with the Brahmastra team were present in Hyderabad to promote the film. He showered praises on the film's cast and Ayan's vision in making the film.

