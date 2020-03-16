OMG! Hyderabad Police lathicharge outside RRR fame Junior NTR’s house, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: RRR fame Jr NTR turned 39 this year, and on this special occasion, his fans gathered in large numbers at his Hyderabad residence, however, reports say there was a minor altercation between the fans while NTR was cutting the cake in front of the house. As a result, police set up heavy security and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd. In the middle of the night, however, some fans rushed to Tarak’s house and set off fireworks.

On the other hand, on the occasion of his birthday, Jr NTR officially announced his upcoming project with all his fans on social media. He released a key update related to the movie.

Jr.NTR made his acting debut way back in 1991 at the age of seven as a child artist. He acted in the Telugu language Hindi mythological film Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. It was directed by N.T Rama Rao. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles. Later, he acted in many movies.

Also Read:Wow! Meet the wife of superstar Jr. NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi

On the work front, this year, he was seen in S.S Rajamouli’s RRR. This film stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu language movie NTR 30 written and directed by Koratala Siva and also features Alia Bhatt and Mandava Sai Kumar. This is the second time Jr. NTR is collaborating with Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage.

Credit: News 18







