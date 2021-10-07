OMG! Ishq Vishk fame Shenaz Treasury gives tour of Cordelia cruise ship which recently made headlines for the wrong reasons

MUMBAI: Shenaz Treasury, who was seen in the Bollywood film Ishq Vishk, is very popular on social media.

She has now shared a new video on Instagram, giving her followers a tour of a Cordelia cruise ship. The cruise line has been in the news lately after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an alleged rave party on one of their ships. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in the same case.

Shenaz, who makes travel vlogs, had gone on the cruise with her family. “Ships? Trains Planes? Bikes? Or Cars? Or something else? Which one is you?? I'm a boat. I was conceived on a ship. My dad was a captain. I've been on many ships but never on a passenger cruise,” she wrote in the video caption. In the video, Shenaz says, “You may have seen this ship in the news. Well, I am going on this ship today.” She shows fans around the ship, giving views of the lobby and posing with her family on the deck.

Post the raid, Cordelia Cruises issued a statement for their patrons. “I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future,” it read. The NCB on Saturday night carried out a raid at a Goa-bound cruise ship in Mumbai after drugs were recovered from there. A few people were detained by the bureau early on Sunday. Later in the day, the NCB arrested Aryan Khan and two others under Section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES