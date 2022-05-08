OMG! Isn’t Ranbir Kapoor spending time with pregnant wife Alia Bhatt?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the Bollywood world. The two never fail to set major relationship goals.

They left their fans pleasantly surprised after they announced their first pregnancy soon after their marriage. While their fans cannot contain their excitement after this happy news, the entire Kapoor and Bhatt family are celebrating this big news each day.

However, Ranbir Kapoor who is extremely excited to be a father soon isn't able to take care of his pregnant wife and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as much as he wants. Bollywoodlife’s source revealed, “Ranbir and Alia are the IT couple of Bollywood and we are aware that how fans are dying to know every bit detail about their life. While the couple is right now focusing on their professional commitments. Ranbir who just finished the long schedule of the Shamshera promotion has begun shooting for his forthcoming film Animal along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna has no time to spend with Alia Bhatt and isn't able to take care of her like he personally wants, but has made sure she gets all the comfort.”

The source further revealed that Alia Bhatt is extremely happy right now with all the positive developments in her life and that once the couple completes their professional commitments, they will go on a babymoon.

On the work front, the couple is awaiting the release of their first film together Brahmastra which is related to release in September.

