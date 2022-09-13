OMG! ‘Jaanwar’ producer Suneel Darshan once made a shocking revelation about Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, details inside

Noted producer Suneel Darshan once said that Akshay Kumar told him that the producer of one of his films hadn’t even bothered to put up billboards of the film, because they thought of him as a liability

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is currently going through a particularly rough patch, with back-to-back box office flops this year. But this isn’t the first time that the actor has experienced career setbacks. Producer Suneel Darshan, once recalled Akshay telling him that the producer of his most recent film hadn’t even bothered to put up billboards of the film, because they thought of him as a liability.

He said, “Just two months before Jaanwar was going to release, Akshay walked in and he said, ‘Suneel ji, I’m going through so much problems. The producer of the movie which released on Friday hasn’t put up posters of the movie, and there’s not even a single hoarding’.” When Suneel asked Akshay what the producer told him, Akshay said that he was told, “Tumhari aukaat nahi hai ke tumhari film ke hoarding aur poster lag sake

Suneel said that he felt ‘so bad’ for Akshay, and believed that his morale had been crushed. So, he decided to invest in a large billboard for their film Jaanwar. “I said do one thing, don’t put the two heroines, only put Akshay Kumar. So, what people would view as a liability to a project, I was seriously treating him as an asset.”

Jaanwar became a hit, and Akshay bounced back. 

Credit: The Indian Express


 

