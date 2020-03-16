OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and has currently joined wifey Deepika in Cannes
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 12:24
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the loveable actors of the Bollywood. Right from his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat till now, Ranveer has managed to enjoy a wonderful fanbase, however, the 83 actor has left his fans irked by his derogative remarks at one of the promotional events of his 2019 Gully Boy release.

The said video shows Ranveer Singh anchoring Gully Boy’s promotional event with super energy and enthusiasm, as he speaks with his fans in typical Mumbai language.

Ranveer was heard saying, “Bagel mein apna JJ hospital haina, saala aaj raat itna awaaz karo k wahan k sab murde jaag jaye….” The video continues as the Padmaavat actor then says, “Bole toh police aani mangti hai idhar, lekin fikar nahi karne ka tumhare bhai ka abhi vatt hai police mein bole apun bhi simmba hai baba”. This behaviour by the actor has left many disgusted.

Irked by his behaviour, many netizens also went on to troll the actor in the comment section.

One netizen commented, “Police nahi seedhe NCB aayegi bawa”. “The second user commented, “I always wonder, how the hell he get pass for all these sh*tty things”. “So insensitive. Never a role model “, commented the third user.

The fourth user commented, “Well Travis Scott of India. Needs to be cancelled”. “One went on to say, “Probably smoked something and came to the show useless joker.”

Credit: koimoi
    
 

Latest Video